September 20, 2023 Bong Go honors police at PNP Service PSBRC Class 1998-Alpha's 25th Anniversary: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reiterated on Saturday, September 16, his support for the brave men and women who dedicated their lives to maintaining peace and order in the country during the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Service Public Safety Basic Recruit Course (PSBRC) Class 1998-Alpha at the Acacia Hotel in Davao City, where he was the guest speaker.