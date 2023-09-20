Photo Release

September 20, 2023 On non-permanent positions in DSWD: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, during Wednesday’s public hearing of the Finance Subcommittee I September 20, 2023, on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and its attached agencies, expresses concern over the non-regularization of job order and contract of service (JOCOS) employees, despite being in the agency for decades already. Tulfo also took note of the agency’s lack of vehicles, putting the employees in constant danger, especially those delivering pay-out money for Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program beneficiaries. DSWD Sec. Rex Gatchalian said the department has already made representation and submitted numerous requests for plantilla positions to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). Gatchalian said that out of 37,000 employees, 8,336 are (JOCOS) and that they have a ”very few trained social workers” and most of them are in community development services. DBM officer Pol Vincent Perocho said the agency has already created 12,055 contractual positions for the implementation of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the DSWD. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)