Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Inclusion of IPs in food stamp program: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Sec. Rex Gatchalian how the indigenous peoples (IPs) can be included in the first stage of the proposed food stamp program. During the Finance Subcommittee I hearing Wednesday, September 20, 2023, on the proposed 2024 DSWD budget and its attached agencies, Tolentino suggested the inclusion of the IPs in the program, particularly malnourished children. In his recent visit to a Manobo tribe in Kapalong, Davao del Norte, he noticed that the IPs eat rice, a staple food in the country, only once a week. “I was surprised they eat rice only once a week. The rest of the days they eat root crops. We should take a second look at the IPs. They are really malnourished,” Tolentino said in Filipno. Gatchalian said the Asian Development Bank, which offered to finance the food stamp program, gave an initial grant amounting to $3 million. “There’s another one (grant)…hopefully, we could incorporate your input of looking into a high concentration of IP communities,” Gatchalian told Tolentino. The DSWD’s flagship food stamp program, Walang Gutom 2027, aims to reduce hunger among low-income families and empower them to be productive members of the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)