September 20, 2023 Dela Rosa tackles PDEA, DBB, OPAPRU, MinDa, SPDA 2024 budgets: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa presides over the Finance Subcommittee C hearing on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, to deliberate on the proposed 2024 budgets of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) amounting to P3.354 billion; Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) amounting to P417 million; Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) with a budget of P7 billion; Mindanao Development Authority (MinDa) with a budget of P214 million, and the Southern Philippines Development Authority with a budget of P80 million. Having no objection, Dela Rosa moved that the budgets of the five agencies be deemed submitted for plenary consideration. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)