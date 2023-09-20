Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Capitalizing on shared culture and history in strengthening Philippines-Mexico ties: 19 September 2023. Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri met with the Ambassador of Mexico to the Philippines, His Excellency Daniel Hernández Joseph, where both agreed that the cultural and historical closeness between the two countries can become a basis to build stronger bilateral and business ties. Ambassador Hernández Joseph said that he will endeavor to find a structural way to realize this mutual goal. Senate President Zubiri also added that both countries can work together to promote tourism and dispel negative perceptions of each other’s countries. (Senate OIRP/Joseph Vidal, PRIB)