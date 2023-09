Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Full support for DSWD budget: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada fully supports the approval of the proposed P209.9 billion budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for next year in order to fulfill the agency’s mandate to provide social safety nets and poverty alleviation programs amid the rising prices during the budget deliberation on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Voltaire Domingo/PRIB)