Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Lowering the optional retirement age of government workers: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., chairperson of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2444 under Committee Report No. 134, or an Act Lowering the Optional Retirement Age of Government Workers from Sixty (60) Years to Fifty-Six (56) Years. During Wednesday’s plenary session September 20, 2023, Revilla said the measure is in response to the clamor coming from civil servants who, if given the option, would wish to enjoy their retirement days at a much earlier time. The sanator said the committee tried to balance the capability of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on one side, and the right of its member to have an option to retire earlier on the other side. “The hearings and TWG (technical working group) meetings conducted by the committee revealed not only the earnest desire of government workers to be given the option to retire earlier; but more importantly, the true numbers which unveiled that lowering the optional retirement age will not be to the detriment of the GSIS,” he said. “After having heard our stakeholders' positions on the matter, the committee deemed it prudent to report out this measure, which only seeks to lower the optional retirement age, while retaining the current mandatory retirement age of 65 years. This strikes the balance between giving our civil servants the option to retire earlier, while ensuring that the actuarial life of the GSIS remains protected,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)