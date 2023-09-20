Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Social workers for malasakit centers: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go asks Social Welfare and Development Sec. Rex Gatchalian whether the agency is providing social workers for the 159 malasakit centers nationwide. “According to the Malasakit Centers Act, the Departments of Social Welfare and Development and Health, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) shall provide representatives to all malasakit centers in the hospitals. Do you provide representatives to the centers? (I have) received reports that (assistance) can only be accessed for now in DSWD regional and field offices,” Go said during the Finance Subcommittee I hearing Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Gatchalian said that as far as he knows, social workers are manning the centers. As of end of August 2023, he said the department served a total of 131,533 direct beneficiaries out of P329 million grants given to patients in malasakit centers. Go called out the PCSO for not providing representatives in all of the centers. He said he will ask PCSO to report its plans on how the agency will address the situation. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)