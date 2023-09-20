Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Villar defends Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, answers questions from Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 2432, also known as the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Among the questions asked by Hontiveros was the inclusion of tobacco in the list of agricultural products covered by SBN 2432, considering that it is not related to food security and not even an agricultural commodity. In response, Villar noted that tobacco is defined by the World Health Organization and classified under the customs code as an agricultural product. She added that aside from undermining the country's campaign against smoking, tobacco smuggling reduces government revenue. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)