Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Pia opposes inclusion of tobacco in the list of agricultural products essential to food security: During her interpellation of the proposed 'Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act,' Senator Pia S. Cayetano stressed her vehement opposition to the inclusion of tobacco in the list of agricultural products that are essential to food security. The senator also cited several provisions of the bill that she noted could possibly be questioned as unconstitutional.