Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Cases must be filed vs hoarders of rice: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero wonders why despite the many reported raids of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) against warehouses that hoarded huge quantities of rice, not a single case has been filed against any individual before the court. During Wednesday’s plenary session September 20, 2023, Escudero said under Republic Act No. 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, anyone who aided, helped or supported hoarding of large amount of rice should be held liable in accordance with the law. ”I have read on several occasions for the past weeks, several raids being conducted, and it is a crime to hoard so much quantities of rice. It may in fact, right now, under existing law be considered as economic sabotage,” Escudero said. “Why is it that up to now I have yet to hear a name that is responsible for the hoarding of the rice that BOC has raided. And why is it that not a single case has been filed against individuals,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)