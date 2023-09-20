Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Estrada pushes for higher NACC budget: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada appeals for higher budget allocation for the National Authority for Child Care (NACC) during the Finance Subcommittee I hearing, Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Analyzing the P209.9-billion budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and its attached agencies, Estrada pointed out that the NACC budget decreased drastically by 30.98 percent or by P135 million. Aside from scrutinizing the NACC budget, Estrada expressed his support for the programs of the DSWD and even commended Sec. Rex Gatchalian for doing a job well done. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)