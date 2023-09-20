Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Buckle down and work: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri asks his colleagues to buckle down for a long session Wednesday, September 20, 2023. According to Zubiri, during a Legislative-Executive Development Council (LEDAC) meeting in the morning, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., made a “wish” for the passage of several measures, particularly Senate Bill No. 2233 or the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act and Senate Bill No. 2432 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act. “We have committed to the President that we will finish it on 2nd reading today, particularly on the issue on the PPP and hopefully, by next week, the issue on the anti-agriculture smuggling. So, those who would like to amend, we will stay here until the midnight hour. We appeal to our colleagues to stay as well because this is a very important measure, particularly for foreign direct investment,” Zubiri said. (Senate PRIB Photos)