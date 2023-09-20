Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Pia opposes elevation of tobacco to level of essential commodities: Sen. Pia Cayetano during the period of debates on Senate Bill No. 2432 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act Wednesday, September 20, 2023, voices her opposition to the inclusion of tobacco as an agricultural and fishery product alongside rice, vegetables, and other essential commodities. While she is against smuggling of tobacco, Cayetano said elevating tobacco to the importance of essential food commodities is “pushing it, because it is not fair to the Filipino people who are suffering.” Cayetano pointed out that under the proposed measure, a special team of prosecutors will be created to go after smugglers of essential goods and tobacco when there are other crimes like the cases of online child abuse in the country, which also demand the full attention of prosecutors. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)