Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Pimentel scrutinizes Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification from Sen. Cynthia Villar regarding a provision in Senate Bill No. 2432 (SBN 2432) allowing the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage council to grant monetary rewards and other incentives to informers who provide vital information leading to the apprehension of individuals liable for the crimes punishable under the measure. “Can this be used as a basis for the council to request confidential and intelligence funds?” Pimentel asked Villar during the interpellation period on SBN 2432 on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Villar, in response, said the council will obtain the funds from the confiscated smuggled agricultural products that will be sold by the council. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)