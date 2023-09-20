Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Strengthened PPP hurdles 2nd reading: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito proposes amendments to Senate Bill No. 2233, or the proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act, before its approval on second reading Wednesday night, September 20, 2023. A priority measure of the Marcos administration, SBN 2233 aims to strengthen the government's PPP program and enhance private sector participation in critical programs supporting the country's development. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)