Photo Release

September 20, 2023 Bong Go expresses support for DMW budget while pushing to institutionalize the OFW Hospital and OFW Wards: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his unequivocal support for the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and its proposed budget during a budget hearing on Monday, September 18. Also included in the hearing is the proposed budget for the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).