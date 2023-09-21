Photo Release

September 21, 2023 Escudero sponsors three bills: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero sponsors three proposed measures that would establish the Philippine Entrepreneurs’ Academy (Senate Bill No. 2442), the Mountain Province State University (SBN 7564), and the bill mandating the private higher education institutions to waive college entrance examination fees (SBN 2441). During Wednesday’s plenary session, September 20, 2023, Escudero explained the creation of such academy will fill a gap in the higher education landscape, one that is customized for a sector that is a growth driver, wealth creator, and jobs generator, while the MPSU will answer the clamor of Cordillerans to finally acquire the status of state university. Meanwhile, Escudero said the waiver of entrance examination fee is not a blanket waiver of fees, it does not disenfranchise private colleges from collecting such, but it only exempts a small subset of fee-exempt entrance takers. “This free entrance test is an incentive for them to choose the school. This free exam can be a recruiting tool aimed at the best and the brightest. Only the truly impoverished will be granted the privilege,” he pointed out. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)