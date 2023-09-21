Photo Release



DSWD commits to continuously aid poor and indigent patients through the Malasakit Centers; Bong Go promotes welfare of social workers: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his support for the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during a public hearing on Wednesday, September 20.

While endorsing DSWD's proposed 2024 budget during a public hearing, Go sought clarification on the department's role in Malasakit Centers and emphasized the need for effective budget utilization to directly benefit Filipinos in need.