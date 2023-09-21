Photo Release

September 21, 2023 Boost awareness on DOST programs: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino presides over the Finance Subcommittee L's deliberation on the P25.6-billion proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and its attached agencies on Thursday, September 21, 2023. During the public hearing, Tolentino noted the lack of public awareness about the DOST's various programs and researches, saying such "good" initiatives could also benefit other government agencies. He advised the DOST to designate a spokesperson to explain the agency's programs to the public. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)