Photo Release

September 21, 2023 Dela Rosa backs DOST budget: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his full support to the proposed 2024 budget, projects, and programs of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and its attached agencies Thursday, September 21, 2023. During the Finance Subcommittee L hearing on the DOST budget, Dela Rosa also recognized the excellence of Philippine Science High School students. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)