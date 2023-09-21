Photo Release

September 21, 2023 Combat digital illiteracy: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda says digital illiteracy in the country, particularly among children, may be solved through collaboration of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) with a private company like the Google Philippines. During Thursday’s budget hearing September 21, 2023, of the Finance Subcommittee G, Legarda, who presided over the committee, said to combat digital illiteracy, TESDA should consider the courses offered by the Google Philippine such as Data analytics, IT support, UX design, and project management in Information Technology (IT) that could be rolled out nationwide. “Would similar courses offered by international companies like Google be offered in TESDA or is it possible for TESDA to collaborate with an international company like Google, that's represented in the Philippines, to offer digital courses considering that we are number one in terms of digital illiteracy for children?” Legarda said. In response, TESDA Deputy Director Gen. Rosanna Urdaneta said the TESDA is currently working on having a diploma course on cyber security and coordinating with experts from the military, banks, financial institutions, and academe. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)