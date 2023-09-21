Photo Release

September 21, 2023 Ejercito to find additional funding for SBMA, AFAB, PCED, PRC: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the hearing of the Finance Subcommittee N to tackle the proposed budgets of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) amounting to P662 million; the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) amounting to P140 million; the Philippine Center for Economic Development (PCED) with a budget of P28.5 million; and the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) with a budget of P187 million. Ejercito, during the hearing, assured the four agencies that the panel would do its best to try and explore ways to fulfill their request for additional funding. “As your senator, it is my job to make certain that our public funds are allocated evenly and in a manner that best serves the interest of our citizens,” Ejercito said Thursday, September 21, 2023. Ejercito moved that the budget of SBMA, AFAB, PCED and Philarcom be deemed submitted for further consideration in the plenary. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)