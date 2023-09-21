Photo Release

September 21, 2023 Who’s implementing the training programs?': Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Thursday's hearing of the Finance Subcommittee G September 21, 2023, asks Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) officials its participation in the training of farmers. Villanueva said that during the discussions on the approval of Salt Industry Revitalization Act, the sponsor mentioned that TESDA is just a “caretaker of funds” in the training of farmers under the law and that the Department of Agriculture will be implementing the training program. “It appears to me that there's so many training regulations, training programs, which I thought TESDA is the only agency out there taking care of these, especially the mid level workforce,” the majority leader said, noting that aside from the DA, other agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Transportation and even the Department of Trade and Industry have training programs. TESDA Deputy Director General Aniceto Bertiz III clarified that it is TESDA that implements the training program while the DA identifies the farmers who will undergo training. He noted that TESDA has 402 farm schools in 52 priority areas. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)