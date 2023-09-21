Photo Release

September 21, 2023 Hydrogen fuel technology: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification from Department of Science and Technology (DOST) officials regarding the current status of hydrogen fuel technology in the country. Pimentel said there are people in government who are entertaining proponents of power-generating plants using hydrogen. “What is the level now? Can it be commercially deployed already?” Pimentel asked during the Finance Subcommittee L hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the DOST, Thursday, September 21, 2023. DOST Sec. Renato Solidum informed the senators that the agency has approved a project to explore this resource. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)