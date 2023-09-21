Photo Release

September 21, 2023 TESDA, DepEd must work together: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to closely coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd) to address the issue of assessing and certifying the graduates of Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL), a specialization track for senior high school. During Thursday’s budget hearing, September 21, 2023 of the Finance Subcommittee G, Gatchalian expressed worry that one of the biggest gaps in senior high school is that the graduates of TVL are not assessed and certified. “We are moving here in the Senate to add about P1.5 billion to assess and hopefully certify all the 470,000 senior high school students…but even though we have the money we don't have the assessors,” Gatchalian said, adding that the TESDA should start processing now to acquire additional assessors. According to Gatchalian, out of the 470,000 senior high school students who took the TVL, only 7 percent took the assessment. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)