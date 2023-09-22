Photo Release

September 22, 2023 Gatchalian says PNOC should focus on oil, gas: Sen. Win Gatchalian believes that the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) should remain focused on its mandate to improve the energy security situation of the country through oil and gas exploration and development. Gatchalian made this statement as he presided over the Finance Subcommittee hearing which tackled the proposed 2024 budgets of the PNOC, the National Power Corporation (NPC), and the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM) on Friday, September 22, 2023. Gatchalian said that while he respects PNOC's corporate decision to focus on renewable energy, including the use of electric vehicles, the corporation was created with a charter and a mission to find oil and gas and achieve energy security for the country. The PNOC proposes a corporate budget of P1.96 billion, while NPC and PSALM propose P41.4 billion and P201.42 billion, respectively, for 2024. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)