Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Scrutiny of DHSUD budget: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros presides over the Finance Subcommittee H's deliberation of the P5.4-billion proposed budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for 2024. During the hearing, Hontiveros sought the agency's resettlement plan for households affected by the government's railway projects. She also inquired about the status of the DHSUD's "Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing" (4PH) Program, as well as the challenges faced by the agency in implementing its housing programs. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)