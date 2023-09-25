Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Mainstreaming innovation in gov’t agencies: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda asks the National Economic and Development Authority whether funds have been allocated for the National Innovation Council (NIC) during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed P12.21 billion budget of NEDA and its attached agencies for 2024. Legarda said she wants a greater mainstreaming of innovation in all government agencies. “We wanted to see how agencies would perhaps utilize the Innovation Act in their respective fields, whether it is in agriculture or education or transport. We would like to know if you needed support in the implementation of the law,” Legarda, author of the Innovation Act, said Monday, September 25, 2023. Responding to Legarda’s query, NEDA Sec. Arsenio Balisacan said they would welcome any support from the Senate, adding that different agencies had come up with documents that would be used for the mainstreaming of innovation, not just in government agencies but also in the private sector. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)