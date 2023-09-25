Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Shorter time frame for FLEMMS: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, urges the Philippine Statistics Authority to shorten the time frame in conducting the Functional Literacy, Education, and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS). During the hearing on the P12.21-billion budget of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and its attached agencies, Monday, September 25, 2023, Gatchalian emphasized the importance of FLEMMS in pinpointing the education problem and in gauging the type of literacy program needed to be introduced in a certain locality. “It is a very important tool. However, five years is a very long time and the gap is quite unrealistic considering that when you implement a program you want to see whether that program is effective or not,” Gatchalian said. NEDA Sec. Arsenio Balisacan said they will take into account the suggestion of Gatchalian when members of the Philippine Statistics Authority board meet. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)