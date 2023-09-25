Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Affordable housing for the poor: Sen. Cynthia Villar urges officials of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to review its plan to build high-rise condominium buildings as relocation sites for informal settler families (ISFs) in the country. During the Finance Subcommittee H's hearing on the DHSUD's P5.4-billion proposed 2024 budget, Villar cited the challenge of convincing ISFs to relocate due to their incapacity to pay for down payment and amortization, even as the government provides them initial subsidies. "Maybe we should review our policy, [and make sure] that the houses we build for them are affordable," Villar said in mixed English and Filipino. "We should adjust our housing programs based on the financial capacity of our poor countrymen," she appealed. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)