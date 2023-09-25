Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Marcos seeks NCSC action plan: Sen. Imee R. Marcos expresses disappointment as she cited the Commission on Audit (COA) report on various issues against the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) such as the understated semi-expendable property expenses, gaps in the preparation of reports, nonpreparation of inventory custodian slip, absence of lapsing schedules, among others. “What step does the NCSC take to address this COA audit findings? Where is your action plan?” Marcos asked, adding that based on COA report the agency also has unliquidated cash advances. In response, Atty. Franklin M. Quijano, NCSC chairperson, said they already submitted an action plan to COA and documents to support the cash advances. During Monday’s budget hearing September 25, 2023, Marcos presided over the Finance Subcommittee I hearing on the proposed 2024 budgets of the NCSC, the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) and the Climate Change Commission (CCC). (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)