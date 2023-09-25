Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Solving the housing backlog: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito asks the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) about its catch-up plan to address the rising housing backlog. During the Finance Subcommittee H's deliberation Monday, September 25, 2023, on the DHSUD's P5.4-billion proposed budget for 2024, Ejercito noted the exponential increase in the backlog, from about two million housing units since the creation of the agency, to over six million at present. He added that the one-billion-peso hike in the DHSUD budget would not be enough to cover the housing backlog. "We do not want this creation of the department to fail...Our aim is really for the government to show that we are indeed serious in addressing the housing problem," Ejercito stressed. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)