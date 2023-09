Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Cavite City: Senator Win Gatchalian said Filipino elderlies reaching the age of eighty (80) and ninety (90) will soon have the chance to enjoy a cash gift of P10,000 and P20,000, respectively, as the Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2028. The bill seeks to expand the coverage of the Centenarians Act of 2016 which currently grants P100,000 to those who reach the age of 100. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN