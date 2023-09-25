Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian said both customers and merchants alike are expected to enjoy better protection when shopping online as the Senate approved on third and final reading a proposed measure that intends to address several uncertainties encountered by both online consumers and businesses when buying and selling online. The measure will provide an effective regulation for consumer protection in business-to-business and business-to-consumer internet transactions. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN