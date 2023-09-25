Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Internet Transactions Act approved: Sen. Mark Villar extends his heartfelt gratitude to individuals and groups who poured their time and effort in refining Senate Bill No. 1846 or the Internet Transactions Act (ITA) of 2023. Villar said the bill had been pending in the Senate since the 18th Congress and its approval on third and final reading on Monday, September 25, 2023 was a great feat. He thanked senators who provided him “consequential suggestions and amendments to specific provisions and who ensured that the bill had addressed concerns of both consumers and merchants.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)