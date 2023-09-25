Photo Release



The Philippines as an important partner in Canada’s strategy for the Indo-Pacific: Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri received His Excellency David Hartman, Ambassador of Canada to the Philippines at the Senate Ceremonial Hall on 25 September 2023, where both sides acknowledged the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2024 and their shared commitment to democracy and a rules-based international order. They discussed defense, trade and investment, energy and food security as areas for cooperation. Highlighting their new strategy, the Ambassador conveyed that Canada’s Indo-Pacific agricultural office is set to open in the Philippines.

Senate President Zubiri then extended an invitation for Canadian Parliamentarians to attend the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) in November where Ambassador Hartman confirmed their intention to send a high-level delegation from the Senate and House of Commons. (Senate OIRP/ Joseph Vidal, PRIB)