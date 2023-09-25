Photo Release

September 25, 2023 Were they not lying? Elvie’s employer's polygraph tests say otherwise: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada reveals the results of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) polygraph tests of employers of alleged abused kasambahay Elvie Vergara yielded results indicative of deception to answers to some pertinent questions. In the continuing public inquiry on Monday, September 25, 2023, on Vergara’s case by the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Estrada said the polygraph exam of two witnesses corroborating Vergara’s testimony showed that they were telling the truth while that of the employer-couple France and Pablo Ruiz indicated that they lied. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)