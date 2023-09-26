Photo Release

September 26, 2023 Seafarers keeping economy afloat: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Monday’s plenary session September 25, 2023, pays tribute to Filipino seafarers who celebrate National Seafarer’s Day every last Sunday of September and will be celebrating World Maritime Day on September 28 for their contribution to the economy and society. Villanueva, citing data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, said the country received cash remittances of $3.809 billion from January to July 2023. “Aside from monetary contribution, our seafarers continue to be exemplary models in the international maritime industry. In fact, when this representation met with our counterparts in the French Parliament last year, they spoke highly of the dedication and work ethic of Filipino seafarers working in European vessels,” the majority leader said. “We’d like to underscore the unwavering support of the Senate in prioritizing and promoting the welfare and rights of our Filipino seafarers,” he added. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)