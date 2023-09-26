Photo Release

September 26, 2023 Legarda scrutinizes proposed 2024 DFA budget: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the Finance Subcommittee G hearing on the proposed P24.06-billion budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for next year. During Tuesday’s hearing September 26, 2023, Legarda recognized the relentless effort of the DFA in guaranteeing the safety and welfare of Filipinos across the globe, as well as the agency’s commitment to build robust international relationship and to safeguard the country’s interests. “Together with the DFA, we will work sustainably and in accordance to the pillars of our Philippine foreign policy for the development, progress and the continued advancement of the Philippines’ position in the global arena,”Legarda said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)