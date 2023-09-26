Photo Release

September 26, 2023 OFWs hospital: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo underscores the crucial role and contribution of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in nation building as he acknowledges the importance of ensuring their welfare and benefits. During Tuesday’s public hearing September 26, 2023 of the Health and Demography Subcommittee on Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital, Tulfo, who chairs the subcommittee, tackled several bills creating the OFW hospital and care centers in the country. “We have to make sure that the establishment of an OFW hospital will genuinely benefit the OFWs. After all, the OFWs are undoubtedly the pillars of the Philippine society that bridge cultural divide and contribute immeasurably to our nation’s growth,” Tulfo said. “According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), in 2022 alone, our OFWs sent home approximately $36.14 billion which accounted for 8.9 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP). These contributions go beyond mere remittances,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)