Photo Release

September 26, 2023 'Friend to all, enemy to none': Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the Finance Subcommittee G hearing on the proposed budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and its attached agencies, urges the agency to harness its creativity and develop new ideas and programs that could further advance the country's foreign policy strategy. Pimentel also expressed his support for the DFA and its proposed 2024 budget amounting to P24.06 billion. “We encourage them to use their imagination and think of more programs and projects to realize our foreign policy strategy, which is captured in one simple sentence: 'A friend to all, an enemy to none,’” Pimentel said Tuesday, September 26, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)