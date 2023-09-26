Photo Release

September 26, 2023 Stiffer penalty for scammers: Sen. Robinhood Padilla wants stiffer penalty against investment and online scammers who victimize overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) through social media and other online platforms. During Tuesday’s public hearing, September 26, 2023 of the Committee on Migrant Workers, Padilla expressed his support to Senate Bill No. 2078 or the OFWs Financial Literacy Enhancement Act authored by Sen. Raffy Tulfo. “Maybe what you said Senator (Tulfo) is right, we should have severe punishment for those who do this (scam), because we call them new heroes (OFWs) so, those who defrauded them should have a stiffer penalty,” Padilla said in Filipino. Numerous OFWs were victimized by various investment and online scams, exploited and swindled due to lack of financial knowledge. The proposed measure aims to provide financial literacy training programs for OFWs that is free-of-charge, as a pre-departure and post-arrival seminar in order to promote and develop financial responsibility. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)