Photo Release

September 26, 2023 Why are there unutilized building funds?: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino raises this question as the senators scrutinize Tuesday, September 26, 2023 the P24.06-billion proposed budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and its attached agencies for 2024. Tolentino pointed out that the Commission on Audit (COA) required the DFA to return to the national treasury the agency’s unused building 6funds worth more than CA$1 million (P42.22 million). “COA is asking the agency to return the unutilized building funds and yet you failed to return the said funds. Now you are asking again for the allocation of building funds. I think you have to explain that to COA so you’ll no longer have red flags,” Tolentino said in mixed Filipino and English. Responding to Tolentino’s question, Asec. Domingo Nolasco explained that out of the 29 COA findings, the DFA had already complied with seven. As for Audit Observation No. 15 on the unutilized and longstanding ICF (International Commitment Funds), Nolasco said the DFA is undergoing coordination with the Bureau of Treasury for the proper disposition of said funds. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)