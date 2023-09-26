Photo Release

September 26, 2023 On Malasakit, Super Health Centers: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go presides over the Commission on Appointments' Committee meeting to deliberate on the ad interim appointment of Teodoro Javier Herbosa as the secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Among the concerns raised by Go was the operation of Malasakit Centers and Super Health Centers nationwide. Go wanted to know if there is sufficient funding for the continuation of the Malasakit Centers across the country and whether the centers should have their own funding. “Can you assure us that there is and there will be sufficient funding for the continuation of the Malasakit Centers and also an assurance that no patient will be turned away?” Go asked Herbosa. The DOH chief told Go that the department’s budget includes the funding of Malasakit Centers and that it would be better to institutionalize the program. “Do you think the Super Health Centers could help the government bring health services closer to the people?” Go asked Herbosa, to which the latter retorted that the concept of Super Health Centers is a “progressive idea” that could offer more services to the Filipino people. According to Herbosa, there are currently 53 Super Health Centers across the country with 307 centers ready to be awarded and 238 ongoing projects. “Super Health Centers are primary care health facilities where consultation and minor treatments will be available. This is in line with the Universal Health Care Act which reiterates the importance of primary care health services. Patients can go there instead of going to the hospitals,” Go explained. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)