Photo Release

September 26, 2023 PH soft power: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, during the Finance Subcommittee G hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and its attached agencies, asks the resource persons about the country’s “soft power” and its potential. “It's basically the ability to get someone else to act the way you want them to act,” Cayetano, former head of the DFA, said Tuesday, September 26, 2023. In reply, DFA Sec. Enrique Manalo said soft power “is probably one of the areas where we have, the Philippines, as an important asset.” He said the promotion of Philippine culture abroad, sending up Philippine students, singers or ballet dancers to other countries to perform are examples of soft power. But one of the biggest sources of soft power, according to Manalo, are the 10 million Filipinos living in many countries who contributed for the common good of humanity. (Voltaire F. Doming/Senate PRIB)