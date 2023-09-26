Photo Release

September 26, 2023 An embarrassment to the country: Sen. Grace Poe urges transportation officials to augment security and surveillance measures within the country's airports to discourage and apprehend unscrupulous airport employees who steal from passengers. During the resumption of the Finance Subcommittee K's hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Poe sought an update on the probe being conducted against the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) screening officer caught swallowing money allegedly taken from a departing passenger's bag. "They embarrass not only themselves...but also our country," Poe, who also chairs the Committee on Public Services, said in Filipino. DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista said 19 airport employees caught stealing from passenger baggage have been terminated since July. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)