Photo Release

September 26, 2023 No budget for PUV Modernization in 2024? : Sen. Win Gatchalian asks officials of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) about the implementation of the government's PUV Modernization Program on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. During the Finance Subcommittee K's second hearing on the P214.3-billion proposed 2024 budget of the DOTr and its attached agencies, Gatchalian noted that there was "zero" allocation for the program next year. "In other words, we compel them to modernize, but, we don't have any support to be given in the next few years," said Gatchalian, as he maintained his support for the program. DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista admitted the need for funds for the provision of equity subsidy for affected PUV operators, asking the panel for an additional budget of P1.6 billion to implement the PUV Modernization Program. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)