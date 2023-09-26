Photo Release

September 26, 2023 Migrating the functions to DMW: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva seeks an update on the transition of Assistance to Nationals (ATN) functions to the Department of Migrant Workers through its Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs). Villanueva, during the Finance Subcommittee G hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and its attached agencies Tuesday, September 26, 2023, said there are 39 MWOs in 30 countries and 94 foreign service posts. He also recalled that on February 1, 2023, Joint Circular No. 1, series of 2023, which was signed by the late DMW Sec. Susan Ople and DFA Sec. Enrique Manalo, provides the creation of a technical working group to formulate joint policies and guidelines leading to the completion of the transition until March 31, 2023. The turnover also includes the transfer of legal assistance funds from DFA to DMW, while ensuring continuous service to all OFWs worldwide. The transition was further extended until June 30, 2023. “May I know now the update regarding this particular matter?” Villanueva asked. Manalo said the DFA is now working very closely with the DMW “so we do not overstep on each other's jurisdictions. He said MWO or attache in a particular post addresses the needs of overseas Filipino workers. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)