Photo Release



Revival of the UP PEJA Fellowship Award: Awarding ceremony of the UP President Edgardo J. Angara Fellowship in collaboration with the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM2).

The PEJA Fellowship aims to promote high level policy discussions and research on a wide range of topics that address national development goals and imperatives. It is open to UP faculty, lecturers, professor emeriti and researchers. Angara Fellows are required to present their research output, hold lectures, workshops and seminars, and engage other scholars, policymakers and the business community in discussions of national significance.

The UPPEJA or PEJA Fellowship Award was established during the 1,236th meeting of the UP Board of Regents on Sept. 29, 2008 in honor of PEJA who served as UP President from 1981 to 1987 and concurrent UPD Chancellor from 1982 to 1983.